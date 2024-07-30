Winners and Losers from Start of Packers' Training Camp
Winner: Rookie Class
General manager Brian Gutekunst has hit two home runs with his last two draft classes. It's very early, but his 2024 draft class is off to a hot start in training camp.
First-rounder Jordan Morgan has settled in at right guard where he's taking a ton of first-team reps. He looks like he could quickly become the favorite to start over third-year pro Sean Rhyan.
Second-rounders Edgerrin Cooper and Javon Bullard are as advertised. Cooper's athleticism is off the charts, as he's been flying around in practice. Meanwhile, Bullard has been rotating with the first team alongside Xavier McKinney and has made several eye-opening plays in camp. Fellow rookie safety Evan Williams (fourth round) is also challenging for that starting job. He has natural instincts Green Bay hasn't seen from a safety in a long time.
The other defensive backs have also flashed at different times, including seventh-rounder Kalen King, who picked off Jordan Love on Sunday. Perhaps the only downfall is that third-rounder MarShawn Lloyd and fifth-round selection Kitan Oladapo are still sidelined with injuries.
