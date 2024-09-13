Packers Tease More Playing Time for Prized Rookie in Coming Weeks
The Green Bay Packers are one of the most exciting teams this season. They had a scary Week 1 loss that saw Jordan Love sprain his MCL. He's now going to miss a few weeks, which saves Green Bay's season, but they'll have to weather the storm until he returns.
The Packers gave up 410 total yards of offense to the Eagles and need to bring that number down going forward.
Green Bay added a bunch of defenders this offseason and is looking to get a promising rookie more playing time going forward.
Packers News: Green Bay Will Look to Get Evan Williams More Playing Time
In the Week 1 loss, rookie safety Evan Williams didn't get any snaps but defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley says that will change in the coming weeks.
"Evan deserves to play… I’d anticipate Evan having a role going forward. We need to get 33 on the field."- Jeff Hafley
Green Bay selected Williams in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft as they revamped the secondary.
The Oregon product is an athletic defender who tracks the ball well. He also comes into the box and provides support in the run game.
During training camp, Williams consistently made plays, snagging three interceptions in the first week of practice.
Also, during the preseason, he compiled eight total tackles. Although Green Bay has Xavier McKinney and Javon Bullard as the starting safeties, the Packers will find a way to get this promising rookie on the field. He earned the right to get some snaps and Green Bay fans can expect to see No. 33 on the field.
