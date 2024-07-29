Late-Round Packers Pick Looking Like Possible Steal Early in Camp
The Green Bay Packers enter this season with high expectations after the 2023 season caught people around the league by surprise.
That won't happen this go around and the Packers made sure to continue adding talent to this roster. They made some nice additions in free agency before adding 11 total players in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Now with training camp underway, one late-round pick is already making a statement in practice.
Packers News: Evan Williams Turned Heads After First Week of Practice
The Packers drafted safety Evan Williams in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He was one of three safeties who were taken by Green Bay, joining Javon Bullard and Kitan Oladapo.
During his collegiate career, Williams was known for being an alert zone defender while being fearless as a tackler in the run game.
He wasn't much of a ball hawk (four interceptions in five seasons) but that wasn't the case his first week of training camp.
Williams was consistently around the football, nabbing three interceptions. That was a team-high during the first week. Thus far, both Williams and Bullard have been making plays, which has caught the attention of head coach Matt LaFleur.
"I’m really excited about both those guys. Certainly, they have a skill set, but the mental ability of both of these guys to be able to retain what they’ve learned throughout the course of OTAs and come back and continue to build on it day by day. I think it’s been super impressive. They are versatile enough. We can interchange the safeties so you can’t get a beat on who is going to be where. It’s such a competitive situation."- Matt LaFleur
With Xavier McKinney, a prized free agent acquisition, locked into one starting safety spot, the other one is up for grabs.
Bullard has been balling but so has Williams. If the Oregon product keeps this level of play up throughout the summer, it'll be hard to keep him off the field.
More Packers news and rumors: