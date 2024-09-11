Matt LaFleur Gives Shocking Jordan Love Update as Week 2 Practice Begins
It's been a roller coaster of emotions for the Green Bay Packers and the fanbase. It was one thing that the Packers lost the Week 1 opener to the Philadelphia Eagles but it continued to swirl out of control when quarterback Jordan Love went down with a knee injury.
Thankfully, Love was diagnosed with a sprained MCL and is expected to miss a couple of weeks, but on Wednesday head coach Matt LaFleur shared some shocking news.
Packers News: Matt LaFleur Leaves Door Open for Jordan Love
When talking to reporters on Wednesday afternoon, LaFleur didn't rule out Love for Week 2. Instead, he kept his options open.
"I’d say it’s pretty open … but at the same time, he’s gotta be cleared."- Matt LaFleur
On Monday, LaFleur said that newly acquired quarterback Malik Willis would get the starting nod against the Indianapolis Colts if Love can't go.
But as of now, his status is still up in the air. Green Bay decided not to place Love on injured reserve, as the original timeline for recovery was between 3-6 weeks. It was widely assumed that the Utah State product would be ruled out early for the Week 2 game but he's not.
That could indicate that his knee has recovered well this week and that there is a possibility he will suit up.
This could also be LaFleur bluffing to keep the Colts guessing who will be under center. Nonetheless, Love avoiding a major knee injury was a huge win for the Packers. It's all about him getting healthy and stepping back on the field. There might be a chance for that on Sunday, but we'll have to see what happens over the next couple of days.
