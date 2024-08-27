Packers Suddenly Lose Key Playmaker to Shocking Injury for Entire 2024 Season
The 2024 regular season is slated to begin next week. After months of different acquisitions to get the team ready to roll this fall, the time is finally approaching.
Cutdown day in the NFL was on Aug. 27 and teams had to get the team down to 53 men by 4 p.m. ET. The Packers made a couple of moves, including letting go of Sean Clifford but that wasn't the biggest news of the day in Wisconsin.
Packers News: A.J. Dillion Was Placed on IR
According to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, the Packers are placing running back A.J. Dillon on IR and he will miss the entire 2024 season. Although the injury hasn't been made public yet, this is a huge blow to the Packers backfield.
This isn't an ideal start for Green Bay, as rookie running back MarShawn Lloyd will start the season on IR. He's expected to miss a minimum of four games of the regular season, as he's been dealing with a hamstring injury. He also missed some time this summer with a hip injury.
Dillon re-signed with the Packers this offseason and was expected to be apart of the running back rotation in 2024.
Green Bay also signed Josh Jacobs to a four-year, $48 million deal in March to become the bellcow but the workload has increased over the past two days.
Dillon was known for being a bruising running back who can wear out a defense throughout a contest but now the Packers will be forced to find an alternative until Lloyd is ready to return.
