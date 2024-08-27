Latest Injury Update Makes Packers' AJ Dillon Decision a No-Brainer
By Cem Yolbulan
Just like every other team in the NFL, the Green Bay Packers are trying to finalize their initial 53-man roster for the new season. This means that cuts are coming and players will be hitting the waiver wire until 4 pm EST on Tuesday.
One of the biggest decisions for Packers GM Brian Gutekunst was supposed to be about the running back rotation. After drafting MarShawn Lloyd and the rise of Emanuel Wilson in the preseason could have potentially jeopardized AJ Dillon's role on the team. However, the Packers just received an injury update on their prized rookie that makes this decision easier for them.
According to ESPN's Rob Demovsky, the third-round pick of the Packers will start the season on the IR list. Lloyd, who is dealing with a hamstring injury and missed time this summer due to a hip issue already, will miss at least the first four games of the season.
Packers News: Rookie MarShawn Lloyd To Start the Season on IR
This all but guarantees that the Packers will have both Dillon and Emanuel Wilson on the final roster. Josh Jacobs, the star free agent acquisition of the Packers, will carry a huge workload while Dillon tries to bounce back from his disappointing 2023 season.
Dillon is entering the fifth season of his Packers career but coming off a campaign where he averaged a career-low 3.4 yards per carry. Playing behind Jacobs will certainly help him but if he doesn't show significant improvement to start the season, both Lloyd and Wilson will be ready to push him for the RB2 role. He will now have at least four weeks while Lloyd is on IR to do that.