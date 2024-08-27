Sean Clifford Quickly Posts on Social Media After Packers Release
By Jovan Alford
The Green Bay Packers made the shocking decision to release second-year quarterback Sean Clifford on Tuesday after they acquired Malik Willis on Monday. When the news of Green Bay trading for Willis was released, the writing was on the wall for Clifford and potentially Michael Pratt.
Clifford struggled mightily in training camp and the preseason as he didn’t do enough to win the QB2 job this summer. At the same time, rookie QB Michael Pratt wasn’t impressing Green Bay’s coaching staff either.
The former Penn State quarterback posted a message on Twitter/X on Tuesday after the news of his release.
Clifford said, “Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts,” which is a famous Winston Churchill quote.
The 26-year-old quarterback had a disappointing preseason, completing 51.2 percent of his passes for 207 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. In Green Bay’s final preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens, he completed 6-of-14 passes (42.9%) for 53 yards, and a TD.
The Packers gave Clifford several opportunities to take control of the backup QB job, even early in training camp, when he and Pratt split first-team reps. While it’s not ideal to be cut before the start of the regular season, Clifford should get multiple tryout opportunities from various teams and could land a practice squad spot soon.
Nonetheless, for him to win a QB2 job in the future, Clifford needs to cut down on his mistakes. However, that will come with experience.
