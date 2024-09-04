Packers Schedule: Predicting the Packers' First Four Games in September
By Randy Gurzi
The Green Bay Packers will be one of the first teams to take the field in the 2024 season. They're set to face the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday, Sept. 6 in the first-ever NFL game in Brazil.
For years, the International Series has been exploring new frontiers, and this time, they're headed south, although it's been a controversial decision from the league. Recently, Philadelphia defensive back Darius Slay spoke against the decision to head to São Paulo, citing the dangers in the city.
That will get much of the attention but it's just one of four games the Packers play in September. Let's check out those contests and predict who will win in each.
Week 1: Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles (Friday Night Football in Brazil)
The story in this one will continue to be the location but Week 1 offers a great showdown of two powerhouse NFC franchises.
Philadelphia had the hottest start in the league last year but flamed out at the end. Green Bay had the opposite run as they started slow before making it into the playoffs. They even manhandled the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card Round before barely losing to the 49ers in the second round.
As for this game, Green Bay has several players banged up, including Romeo Doubs and MarShawn Lloyd. With A.J. Dillon out, they could use a healthy Lloyd to back up Josh Jacobs.
Even if he suits up, this one will come down to the wire. The Packers could wind up being the better team by the end of the year but they're still fairly young. Philly has more experience and they added Saquon Barkley, which leads to a narrow win for them.
Prediction: Eagles 33, Packers 30
Packers Record: 0-1