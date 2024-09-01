5 Bold Predictions for Packers 2024 NFL Season
The Green Bay Packers are about to embark on their 2024 NFL season, kicking things off in less than a week with a trip to Brazil to face the Philadelphia Eagles.
As the anticipation builds, it’s the perfect time to make some bold predictions about what lies ahead for this young and intriguing Packers squad.
Seven Packers Rookies Start a Game
Brian Gutekunst has quietly been putting together an impressive string of draft classes over the past few years, and it’s about to pay dividends in a big way. The 2021 class already has four players set to start in Week 1, six from 2022, and two from 2023—although five others from that class will play significant rotational roles. But the real wild card is the 2024 class, a group that’s still shrouded in some mystery but brimming with potential.
Out of the eleven players Gutekunst selected in this year’s draft, ten made the team, and they’re joined by an undrafted free agent picked up on the waiver wire after final cuts. And a good number of them have a chance to start at least one game.
It starts with the obvious choices. First-round pick Jordan Morgan will take over the right guard spot once he’s fully healthy, and Javon Bullard is already slated to start in Week 1. Then there’s rookie kicker Brayden Narveson, who will also count as a starter. That’s three.
But let’s get a little frisky. Rookie linebackers Edgerrin Cooper and Ty'Ron Hopper will find themselves starting at some point, either because of injuries or because they outplay the veterans ahead of them on the depth chart.
Running back MarShawn Lloyd, a third-round pick, will also get a start—because the running back position is brutal and chances are Josh Jacobs will miss at least one game due to injury.
Finally, keep an eye on Evan Williams, a safety who had a strong camp and preseason. Don’t be surprised if he sneaks into a starting lineup at some point, especially if the secondary faces any setbacks.