Marshawn Lloyd's Week 1 Status Takes Big Hit After Latest News
It's game week for teams around the NFL. The Green Bay Packers put the league on notice during the 2023 season, which saw them go 9-8 and do damage in the postseason.
They took things to another level this offseason as they added multiple playmakers onto both sides of the ball.
The Packers reshaped their running back room and now have Josh Jacobs headlining the backfield. They also drafted MarShawn Lloyd in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft to be an additional threat but he's been dealing with a hamstring injury this summer.
Now with the Packers slated to play the Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil on Friday, his availability is in doubt.
Packers News: MarShawn Lloyd Didn’t Practice on Tuesday
Per ESPN's Rob Demovsky, Lloyd (hamstring) was not seen with the running back group during the stretching period on Tuesday. Instead, he was seen on the side using the stationary bike and doesn't look like he will practice.
This isn't a positive development after practicing the two days prior. Now it appears that his status for Friday's game is in serious doubt.
The Packers already lost A.J. Dillon for the season with a neck injury and now their rookie tailback is dealing with an injury.
The regular season is just starting so this won't be the end of the world but this isn't an ideal start for either side.
For both the Packers and Lloyd's sake, it may be best to let him rest up now instead of putting him out there and putting him at more risk.
But of course, Green Bay hopes this isn't a long-term injury as they have high hopes for Lloyd this fall.
