Packers Suddenly Suffer Another Key Injury Before Week 1
By Joe Summers
Packers WR Romeo Doubs suddenly appeared on Green Bay's injury report on Tuesday just before Friday's Week 1 road matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Doubs was a limited participant at practice with what he deemed a hand contusion, though the third-year wideout insisted he wasn't held back in a significant way. He broke out in a major way in 2023 with 674 receiving yards and eight TDs and is expected to play a major role in the offense moving forward.
There doesn't appear to be a risk that Doubs misses Week 1, though he could be limited. Hands are obviously important for receivers, so his status is a storyline to monitor ahead of Friday.
Doubs is listed as a starter on the official depth chart alongside Christian Watson and Jayden Reed. Green Bay's two playoff games gave fans a glimpse into how productive the 2022 fourth-round pick could become, as Doubs caught 10 passes for 234 yards and a TD in a true breakout effort.
Expectations are sky-high for the Packers entering 2024. Jordan Love is secured as the quarterback of the future and Doubs is part of a thrilling young skill-position core who expect to improve.
However, injuries to rookie RB MarShawn Lloyd and veteran AJ Dillon along with the departure of beloved standout Aaron Jones create massive questions in the backfield. All-Pro Josh Jacobs is among the best running backs in the league, yet there will still be a learning curve as he adjusts to head coach Matt LaFleur's scheme.
Provided Doubs is able to play, the Packers have an excellent chance to prove their supporters correct. Should he be another early casualty to injuries? Then Green Bay's offense will suddenly be missing significant depth before the year even gets off the ground.
