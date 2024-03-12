Packers Retain All-Pro With Shocking Contract Extension
The Green Bay Packers' busy offseason continued by re-signing returner/cornerback Keisean Nixon to a three-year, $18 million contract.
The Green Bay Packers have been one of the busier teams to begin the NFL offseason. They've spent a ton of money to add new faces like running back Josh Jacobs and superstar safety Xavier McKinney in hopes of ending the Super Bowl drought next season.
Even though the salary cap space is getting smaller, the Packers aren't done throwing around cash. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reports that Green Bay is now re-signing kick returner/cornerback Keisean Nixon to a shockingly high three-year, $18 million contract. The deal is worth up to $19.2 million including incentives.
On one hand, some Packers fans are likely stoked that Nixon is sticking around. He's been the NFL's best kick returner since joining Green Bay in 2022, leading the league in returns (65) and return yards (1,791). Nixon also averaged a league-best 26.1 yards per return in 2023, playing a role in his being named All-Pro first-team for the second time in as many seasons.
On the other hand, nearly $20 million is a lot to pay for a special teamer. If it isn't fully guaranteed, it might not be that bad but if that isn't the case, it could be a contract that gets uglier over time.
It's hard to imagine the Packers paying $6 million annually for a returner, so chances are Nixon will see more defensive playing time in 2024 and beyond. Unfortunately, that isn't exactly something that Green Bay fans are dying to see.
According to Pro Football Focus, Nixon was targeted 78 times as a cornerback last season. He surrendered 63 receptions (80.1%) for 626 yards, two touchdowns, and a 103.3 passer rating while only coming away with two interceptions and four defended passes. He's also averaging a PFF cover grade of 53.2 through five seasons.
Hopefully, defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley's arrival has a positive impact on Nixon's defense. Boston College had the 31st-best passing defense in the nation under Hafley's guidance in 2023, leaving time to tell if that experience will help him bring out Nixon's best.
Hopefully, Nixon finds a way to prove that his new contract is worth every penny.
