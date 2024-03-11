Packers Signing Star Safety to Replace Darnell Savage
The Green Bay Packers make a splashy addition to the secondary.
The Green Bay Packers were in the market for a new starting safety as Darnell Savage and Jonathan Owens were unrestricted free agents.
With the legal tampering period opening on Mar. 11, they wasted no time. According to Ian Rapoport, the Packers have agreed to terms with former Giants safety Xavier McKinney on a four-year, $68 million deal.
Packers News: Xavier McKinney is heading to Titletown
McKinney fills a massive hole on the backend of the Packers defense. The Alabama product has outstanding range and instincts in the secondary.
The 25-year-old is an active tackler in the run game and owns the ball skills to generate turnovers. In 2023, McKinney played in all 17 games, logging a career-high 116 total tackles with 11 pass deflections, and three interceptions. Additionally, he finished the year with an 87.8 PFF grade.
This is the second big-time addition for the Packers in free agency. Earlier in the day, Green Bay agreed to terms with RB Josh Jacobs.
