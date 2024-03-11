Packers Signing Superstar Free Agent Running Back
The Green Bay Packers make the biggest splash of the free agency so far.
By Cem Yolbulan
The Green Bay Packers were widely expected to acquire a running back in free agency. The consensus was that they would sign a rusher to complement Aaron Jones and help reduce his snap count in the regular season after AJ Dillon failed in that role last season.
However, no one was expecting them to sign one of the best running backs in the league.
According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Green Bay Packers are signing Josh Jacobs.
Packers News: Green Bay Signs Free Agent RB Josh Jacobs
Josh Jacobs, the 2022 rushing leader, had a down season in 2023 but was still arguably the best running back on the market with Saquon Barkley.
Before a quad injury ended his season prematurely, Jacobs had amassed 805 rushing yards and six touchdowns in 13 games. He added 37 catches and 296 yards to go with it to demonstrate his dual-threat as an offensive workhorse.
The Packers were not seen as a threat to sign Jacobs before the tampering period began. This comes as a stunner for the rest of the league, as the All-Pro rusher will add another dimension to the already potent Packers offense. At age 26, Jacobs also fits the timeline of the Packers' core, making it a home-run acquisition for Green Bay.
