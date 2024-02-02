6 Packers Defenders on Thin Ice After Jeff Hafley Hiring
With a new defensive coordinator in charge, these 6 Green Bay Packers need to step up their play
By Randy Gurzi
After moving on from Joe Barry the Green Bay Packers were able to land former Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley to be their new defensive coordinator. The move was definitely an "outside-the-box" hire but head coach Matt LaFleur isn't one to make decisions just because they're expected. Instead, he went after someone who he holds in high regard — who he also believes can transform their defense.
Green Bay has spent a lot of resources on that side of the ball in recent years, which is where the frustration with Barry was stemming from. Now that they have a new voice, the remaining task will be to figure out which players will fit under Hafley and which need to be moved.
With that being said, here are six players on Green Bay's defense who find themselves on thin ice following the latest coaching move.
6. Isaiah McDuffie, Linebacker
We start with someone who actually played for Jeff Hafley at Boston College, Isaiah McDuffie. A sixth-round pick in 2021, McDuffie only spent one season with the BC coach but that will be enough that he's going to be expected to set an example. Hafley knows the defense needs to improve and leaning on someone who has an understanding of his philosophies can help.
For McDuffie, this is a double-edged-sword. He's coming off his best campaign with 86 tackles in eight starts but there were no expectations being placed on him. There will be now — plus he has a coach who will also want him to be ahead of the rest. That could wind up being quite a bit of pressure on the fourth-year linebacker.