Packers Provide Update on Jayden Reed's Surprise Injury
The Green Bay Packers' Super Bowl pursuit reached the next stage with the start of training camp on Monday. As this year's 53-man roster candidates took to Ray Nitschke Field to get things started, Packers fans couldn't help but notice that one key player was surprisingly absent — second-year wide receiver Jayden Reed.
Reed, 24, was the Packers' leading receiver last season, so it isn't shocking that the fanbase is worried about his immediate outlook. Fortunately, the latest injury update from the team should keep a lot of those worries at bay.
Packers Injury News: Jayden Reed Opens Camp on NFI List
Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst addressed various topics when talking to the media on Monday morning, including the latest on Reed. According to The Athletic's Matt Schneidman, Gutekunst said that the former Michigan State playmaker "tweaked something" while hosting a youth football camp and even joked that "an 8-year-old beat him on a route."
Since his injury happened away from an NFL facility, Reed will begin camp on the NFI list.
Although it's unfortunate that the Chicago, IL native is sidelined at the moment, his issue isn't severe. Gutekunst added that the second-year prop "won't miss much time," meaning Reed will likely make a complete recovery before the regular season begins.
Last year's 50th-overall selection was a big reason why Green Bay's passing game was among the best in the NFL. He was targeted 94 times throughout his 16 appearances, catching 64 of those passes (68.1%) for 793 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. He also contributed on the ground by turning 11 carries into 119 more yards and two TDs.
As dynamic as he is on the gridiron, Reed's on-field play isn't the only reason why he's found a special place in the hearts of Green Bay fans. He runs his aforementioned youth football camp at Monona Grover High School in nearby Madison as he hopes to "motivate" local children.
It'll be interesting to see how much time Reed misses due to his latest injury. The Packers' first preseason game isn't until they face the Cleveland Browns on Aug. 10, so there's still plenty of time before anyone should start thinking about hitting the panic button.
After a strong rookie showing, oddsmakers are expecting another big year from Green Bay's lead receiver. According to FanDuel Sportsbook's projections, Reed sits at -105 odds to finish with 750-plus receiving yards next season at +320 odds to hit the 1,000-yard mark for the first time.
