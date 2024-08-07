Packers Rookie to Miss a Week or More After New Injury
By Joe Summers
Packers first-round tackle Jordan Morgan is expected to miss roughly a week following a shoulder injury he suffered during Tuesday's practice, according to head coach Matt LaFleur.
Speaking to the media Wednesday morning, LaFleur shared the update on the No. 25 pick from the NFL Draft. Morgan's versatility has been on full display this summer, though it's not yet clear exactly where he fits into Green Bay's offensive line.
Missing practice is never good. For a rookie without a defined starting position, it's a huge blow.
Packers News: Jordan Morgan to Miss Roughly a Week Following Injury
There were already warning signs that Morgan's rookie season could be rocky. He's got tremendous long-term potential though tore his ACL in 2022, leading to a relative lack of experience given his draft status.
Despite the injury history, Morgan still earned First-Team All-Pac 12 honors in 2023 as one of the nation's best linemen. The Packers have a history of finding diamonds in the rough in the draft and hope Morgan will be the latest example. However, he has to be on the field to accomplish that goal.
LaFleur didn't sound overly concerned about the injury given the circumstances. Morgan won't play in Green Bay's first preseason game on Saturday against the Browns but could return in time to face the Broncos on August 18.
These practice reps are invaluable for a player like Morgan. The organization hopes he returns as quickly as possible, yet still must wisely weigh the risks of further injury. LaFleur didn't offer specifics on the nature of Morgan's injury, causing some concern due to the uncertainty.
Either way, the Packers believe in Morgan's future and have high hopes for the former Arizona star. Injuries this early into a career are discouraging, but Morgan could still be a Week 1 starter provided his absence is limited to a week.
Should the ailment linger throughout the rest of camp, Green Bay will quickly need to pivot and find a suitable replacement.
More Green Bay Packers News: