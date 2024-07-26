Packers QB Suffers Brief Injury Scare During Training Camp Competition
The Green Bay Packers are back in business as training camp is underway this week. After catching many people by surprise last year, the Packers look to hit the ground running in 2024.
They have high hopes for the next campaign but have hit a roadblock with quarterback Jordan Love. He told the team he won't be practicing until he receives a new deal but that may take some time.
That has led to Michael Pratt and Sean Clifford getting first reps thus far in training camp, but one of them got banged up in Friday's practice.
Packers News: Sean Clifford Gets Knicked up in Practice
Per Andy Herman, Clifford was run into and came up hobbling. It appeared to be his ankle but he stayed in.
It's been an up-and-down training camp for Clifford so far. In a practice earlier this week, the Penn State product struggled tossing two picks in one session.
He's battling against Pratt for the backup job so every rep matters. Clifford's shaky play in training camp is a continuation of his play in OTAs, where he had his fair share of troubles.
Love's deal could be done any day so Clifford can't afford to suffer an injury now. If he does, his place on the depth chart could be gone.
The significance of his injury has not been revealed but it appears he's fine. With training camp only going to get more intense, the 26-year-old is looking to capitalize on the opportunities he's getting with Love on the sideline.
Let's see if he can take a step forward as he looks to secure the QB2 role.
