Jordan Love's Holdout Reportedly Could Last Longer Than Expected
The Green Bay Packers are back in the building as they prepare for the 2024 season. The 2023 campaign caught people by surprise as the Packers made the postseason and made noise in the dance.
The biggest reason for this success was quarterback Jordan Love. In his first year under center, he showcased why he's the next franchise quarterback for the Cheeseheads.
Although he's Green Bay's guy for the future, he isn't practicing until he receives a new deal. That is the smart approach for him but the latest report will give the fanbase an uneasy feeling.
Packers News: Jordan Love’s Contract Talks Could Last a While
General manager Brian Gutekunst said that he was optimistic that an extension could be reached in a couple of days but that isn't what is being said around the league.
Dianna Russini of The Athletic revealed that contract talks could last weeks.
"I expect the Green Bay Packers and Jordan Love to strike a deal over the next few weeks of training camp, as both sides are optimistic. Based on conversations, Love's expected to become the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL."- Dianna Russini
Even though it sounds like both sides want to get a deal done, it may take longer than expected. That isn't ideal as Love is missing valuable reps during camp.
Yes, he's still in the building and participating in team activities but you want your top dog on the field.
The quarterback is the most important position on the team and dictates how well your season will pan out. Every practice matters.
The Packers need to find a way to get this deal done and get their franchise quarterback back on the field.
