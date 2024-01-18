Packers Get More Concerning Jaire Alexander Injury News on Thursday
The Green Bay Packers have a tough test in the form of a Divisional Round meeting with the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday. Unfortunately, it might be an even bigger uphill battle following the latest Jaire Alexander injury update.
As a massive NFC Divisional playoff matchup with the San Francisco 49ers looms, Green Bay Packers fans are wondering if cornerback Jaire Alexander will be healthy enough to suit up. The star defender has been dealing with an ankle injury over the last few weeks and even missed Wednesday's practice because of it.
Unfortunately, the latest update regarding 26-year-old CB might not be one that Packers fans want to hear.
Packers News: Jaire Alexander Injury Update is Concerning
Packers beat writer Tom Silverstein reports that Alexander was absent from Thursday's practice session. This latest update is quite concerning given that it's now his second day in a row missing practice.
There's still one more practice on Friday before the Packers face the 49ers, leaving time to tell if Alexander can have a quick enough turnaround to suit up.
The ex-Louisville Cardinal's injury situation has been a rollercoaster ride, to say the least. Despite missing two consecutive practices that resulted in a questionable tag last week, Alexander still managed to face the Cowboys on Wild Card Weekend. Unfortunately, he only played 52 defensive snaps before re-aggravating his injury, forcing him to leave in the third quarter without a return.
But even if he only played 55% of defensive snaps, a less-than-100% Alexander still made his presence felt, recording seven total tackles and a broken-up pass while also hauling in an interception that led to a Packers touchdown less than two minutes later.
The 49ers have one of the most dangerous offenses in the NFL (if not the most lethal), meaning the Packers would prefer to have Alexander in the lineup. While injuries have held the two-time All-Pro defender to eight games played between the 2023 regular season and playoffs, it's worth noting that Green Bay is 5-3 when he plays compared to being 5-5 without him.
Pro Football Focus also ranks Alexander as the No. 28-graded cornerback out of 128 eligible players this season, giving him grades of 73.1 for overall defense and 75.7 in coverage.
Whether or not Alexander plays, though, Green Bay is facing a massive uphill battle at Levi's Stadium. As of Thursday, the 49ers are 9.5-point favorites over the Packers, per DraftKings Sportsbook, making Matt LaFleur's team the biggest underdog of the weekend.
