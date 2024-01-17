Packers Provide Update on Jaire Alexander With First Injury Report
The Green Bay Packers give an injury update on cornerback Jaire Alexander in first injury report
The Green Bay Packers will be headed to Santa Clara to suit up against the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.
Green Bay has a quick turnaround for Saturday night's bout and the banged-up players have begun the recovery process. Cornerback Jaire Alexander is one of the top players on the injury report for the Packers. They didn't practice on Tuesday but if they did, Alexander would have been given the limited participation designation.
The two-time Pro Bowl selection rolled his ankle last week in practice which is still hampering him. Alexander managed to rehab through the pain and suited up in the Wild Card tilt against the Dallas Cowboys.
Not only did Alexander play but he made a serious impact. The Louisville product snagged a critical interception in the first quarter that translated to an Aaron Jones rushing touchdown.
Unfortunately, Alexander re-aggravated his ankle injury when he attempted to make a tackle later on in the third quarter. With the game already wrapped up, the 26-year-old didn't return to action.
Leading up to the Wild Card matchup, Alexander didn't practice all week. He entered the game with a questionable tag but suited up anyways.
Alexander's ankle injury will be another prominent storyline for the second straight week for cheesehead fans. Heading into the biggest contest of the year, Green Bay will need their No. 1 cornerback on the field to help slow down San Francisco's potent offense. In three career games against the 49ers, the 2018 first-round pick has recorded seven total tackles and one interception.
