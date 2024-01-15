Packers vs 49ers Opening Odds Sting With Disrespect in Divisional Round
Everyone was counting the Green Bay Packers out against the Dallas Cowboys. Then the Packers shocked the NFL world (and delighted sportsbooks) by absolutely thrashing Dallas.
Jordan Love and the Packers got to prove that they're the real deal in front of a national audience against a top-ranked opponent, and they're still being treated like they should just be happy to be in the postseason.
Odds have already been released for the Packers' Divisional Round matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, and fans in Green Bay have to feel pretty insulted.
Packers vs. 49ers Divisional Round Odds
The Packers have opened up as 10-point underdogs against the 49ers, with -110 odds on either side of the spread. The Packers are huge +375 underdogs, while the 49ers are -500 favorites on the moneyline. The game features a 50.5-point over/under.
For context, Dallas was already a 7-point favorite over the Packers, and this 10-point spread is tied for the biggest of the postseason so far (the Bills are 10-point favorites over the Steelers).
So apparently, this is the biggest mismatch of the playoffs.
We shouldn't be surprised though, because oddsmakers have underrated the Packers all year. Green Bay has beat the spread by an average of 3.8 points per game this season — the third-highest mark in the NFL.
One thing that is exciting about the odds is that over/under, which projects a nice high-scoring game. The Packers and 49ers have both hit the over by an average of 2.5 points per game on the year (tied for No. 8 in the NFL), and if Green Bay keeps this close we could have a real shootout on our hands.
And if you do think the Pack can pull off the upset, then you'll probably also want to take a long hard look at their +3000 Super Bowl odds, because those would obviously undergo a massive shift if they advanced to the NFC Championship with a win over the Super Bowl favorites.
