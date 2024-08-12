Packers Get Relieving Update on Injured Rookie After Preseason Debut
The Green Bay Packers opened up the 2024 NFL preseason with a massive 23-10 road win over the Cleveland Browns. Even though the victory gave Packers fans a lot to be excited about, the exhibition contest also featured its fair share of injuries — including one to rookie running back MarShawn Lloyd.
Lloyd — who was drafted 88th overall in April — exited Saturday's win with a hamstring injury during the third quarter and didn't return. Considering how the former USC rusher was projected to compete with AJ Dillon for the No. 2 RB spot, it's only natural that Green Bay fans are concerned about the first-year pro's outlook.
Fortunately, it looks like Lloyd avoided the worst case scenario.
Packers News: MarShawn Lloyd's Hamstring Injury Isn't Serious
NFL insider Jordan Schultz put a lot of the Packers fanbase's minds at ease on Monday morning. Schultz reports that Lloyd's hamstring injury "is not viewed as serious" and that he should be ready for the beginning of the 2024 regular season.
Schultz also added that the Packers "will be cautious" with how they handle the situation given the unpredictable nature of hamstring injuries.
Lloyd, 23, didn't see a lot of action in his preseason debut before disaster struck. He turned his lone carry into an eight-yard gain while also catching his only target for one yard. Hopefully, he heals quickly and shows the world what he can do with an expanded workload.
After two seasons at South Carolina, Lloyd transferred to USC ahead of the 2023 NCAA college football season. Swapping scenery ended up paying off for the Wilmington, DE native as he racked up career highs in touches (116), rushing yards (820), and receiving yards (232) while finding the back of the end zone nine total times.
We'll see how quickly Lloyd can get back on the gridiron to rejoin this summer's RB competition. After Dillon failed to produce results last season, it's clear that the RB2 spot behind Josh Jacobs is wide open.
Time will tell if Lloyd will be ready to go by Green Bay's next preseason game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. It looks like the Packers will need all the help they can get as FanDuel Sportsbook is currently listing them as the 4.5-point favorites in the Mile High City.
