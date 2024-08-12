4 Packers on Thin Ice After Preseason Week 1
MaShawn Lloyd
MarShawn Lloyd was the only player on the Packers who went down with a notable injury on Saturday when he was removed from the game due to an issue with his hamstring.
As a third-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Lloyd is not in danger of losing his roster spot. When he's been healthy throughout training camp, he's shown off his explosiveness and escapability with the rock in his hands. He has a nice balance of speed, power, and elusiveness that the coaching staff loves. He's also been great on the ground and through the air.
Unfortunately for Lloyd, availability is his best ability. He missed time earlier in camp with a hip injury and now has a hamstring injury added to that list. It's unclear how much time he'll miss, but he eluded to battling hamstring injuries in the past. Hopefully, this is not the start of a concerning trend for the rookie.
AJ Dillon
This is probably AJ Dillon's last chance as a member of the Packers. He agreed to an underwhelming and team-friendly deal in the offseason that brought him back to Green Bay on a one-year contract. That contract allows the Packers to move on from Dillon at a fairly low cost if they desire.
Unfortunately for Dillon, the new (pre)season did not mark the arrival of a new Dillon that we were promised in training camp. Coaches and teammates raved about how he was more explosive and in the best shape of his life.
However, Saturday's game was more of the same. He carried the rock four times for a whopping two yards. To be fair, his blocking was horrible on all four run plays, but that's been the trend with Dillon over the last several years.