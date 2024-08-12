4 Packers on Thin Ice After Preseason Week 1
The Green Bay Packers progressed to the next phase of preparation for the 2024 NFL Season: the preseason. They kicked off on Saturday against the Cleveland Browns, winning 23-10.
However, the process is much more important than the results at this stage. The coaching staff and front office are simultaneously evaluating the individual players and the collective whole to determine who will help them achieve their goals this season.
The good news is there were plenty of positive performances on both sides of the ball. Players stepped up and came to play.
The bad news is there were also concerning developments. Let's check in on four Packers who are on thin ice following their first preseason game.
Anders Carlson
If you just looked at the box score for the game, you'd be confused about Anders Carlson's place on this list. He went 2-for-2 on field goals, including a 46-yarder, and hit his lone extra point. Meanwhile, Greg Joseph, Carlson's primary competition for the Packers' kicking job, went 1-for-1 on field goal attempts and made his only extra point attempt.
Again, it's the process that matters.
Joseph drilled both of his right down the middle and left little doubt about the result of his kicks from the second the ball touched his foot. Meanwhile, Carlson's barely snuck between the uprights.
The second-year kicker has fallen behind Joseph recently, suffering from the same inconsistency that plagued him during his rookie year. He needs to get hot over the next couple of weeks to get back ahead of Joseph in the pecking order, or he could find himself getting the boot from the roster.