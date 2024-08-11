Promising Packers Rookie Hurt Again in First Preseason Game
By Joe Summers
Exciting Packers third-round rookie MarShawn Lloyd unfortunately suffered another injury during Green Bay's first preseason game on Saturday.
The former USC standout dealt with a hip issue during the early portion of training camp. Now, the Packers announced he has a hamstring ailment that caused an early exit from Green Bay's 23-10 victory over the Cleveland Browns.
Lloyd is battling for regular-season snaps against veteran AJ Dillon. The severity of his injury isn't yet clear, though it's a bad sign to have multiple issues this early in his career regardless.
Packers News: RB MarShawn Lloyd Suffers Hamstring Injury
Despite ultimately finishing with just two touches for nine yards, Lloyd's skillset as a fast, strong running back was on display during a successful reverse. Dillon saw the initial bulk of the work in the first quarter, indicating his position on the depth chart, but Lloyd is still a tantalizing talent that the coaching staff believes in.
Matt LaFleur sounded a tad frustrated in post-game comments regarding the injury. The coaching staff knows what Lloyd can do, though that's meaningless if he can't stay on the field.
Green Bay selected Lloyd with the 88th pick in the draft, and considering they typically use multiple running backs in the offense it seemed like he'd have a shot at early playing time. They have an exciting young roster than Lloyd theoretically fits into as a different stylistic complement to Josh Jacobs than Dillon. Unless he improves his availability, however, that diverse skillset can't help the Packers.
Lloyd told reporters that he'd dealt with this type of ailment before and will "rehab and get back as fast" as he can. As a likely third-string back, Lloyd doesn't necessarily factor into the team's Super Bowl dreams. However, the best version of this roster includes a healthy and productive Lloyd.
Here's hoping he gets back as quickly as possible. Not only for his own sake, but for a budding championship contender's as well.
More Green Bay Packers News: