Packers Fans' First-Round Dream Comes True in Latest Mel Kiper Mock Draft
The Green Bay Packers fanbase would be ecstatic if this selection happened in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
The Green Bay Packers entered the offseason with a lot of optimism and excitement. That hasn't wavered at all but only intensified. The Packers gave out big money contracts to Josh Jacobs and Xavier McKinney.
These two studs join an already talented roster that made it to the Divisional Round of the postseason last season.
Now as we get closer to the 2024 campaign, the NFL Draft is the next thing on the calendar for teams around the league.
ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. and Field Yates released a mock draft (subscription required) featuring the Top 100 picks and Packer fans would be pumped if this scenario happened on draft night. Kiper Jr. has the Packers selecting Iowa's Cooper DeJean with the 25th overall pick.
Green Bay News: Mel Kiper Jr. Has the Packers Selecting Cooper DeJean
Packer fans are intrigued by DeJean and would love for him to join their secondary. The former Iowa standout is an alert and disciplined defender in the backend. He can make plays on the ball while being a willing tackler in the run game.
He has the versatility to play outside corner, slot corner, and even safety if needed. In his collegiate career, DeJean had 120 total tackles with 13 pass deflections and seven interceptions.
DeJean recently participated in his Pro Day and his numbers matched up with what was shown on tape. He ran a 4.42 40-yard dash with a 38.5' inch vertical jump and has 31 1/8 inch arms. This has sent his draft stock skyrocketing, leaving many mock drafts having him off the board before the Packers can pick. Some sources suggest a trade-up would be how the Packers land DeJean. The idea of straight up landing him at No. 25 is an exciting one.
A duo of Jaire Alexander and DeJean would have Green Bay ecstatic heading into next season.
The Packers need to continue nailing their moves to improve their chances of winning the Super Bowl. Green Bay has the ninth-best odds at +2000 to win the title in 2024, per FanDuel Sportsbook.
More Packers news and rumors:
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.