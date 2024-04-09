3 Packers Trade Packages to Move Up for Cooper DeJean in Draft
Three potential trade packages and partners for the Green Bay Packers to move up in the draft and select Iowa's Cooper DeJean.
The pre-draft hype around Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean has been strong, but it hit another level on Monday after his personal pro day. DeJean stunned fans and experts alike with a blazing 40-yard dash time, impressive vertical jump and NFL-ready measurables.
Suffice it to say, DeJean's previous projections of a late-first round landing spot are old news.
That's unfortunate for the Green Bay Packers, who've been thought of as a player for DeJean. They still could be, but it's likely they'll need to move up now from No. 25 to get him to Lambeau.
If Green Bay does pursue trading up, here are some possible packages and partners to help GM Brian Gutekunst land DeJean.
1. A Deal With New Orleans
No one is expecting DeJean to suddenly vault to the top 10, but it's very possible his incredible pro day sends him soaring into the first half of Day 1.
That's a problem for the Packers all the way down at 25. However, the New Orleans Saints may be one team that could help.
New Orleans is still juggling salary cap maneuvers while paying aging veteran talents like Cam Jordana and Marshot Lattimore. Derek Carr is no spring chicken at 33 years old, either. So all of that is to say, the Saints could use cheaper, younger contributors to balance out their roster for the short- and long-term.
That could make Mickey Loomis open to a move down from No. 14 overall. While that's a premium selection, New Orleans is also lacking good draft capital overall in 2024, with zero picks in the third or fourth rounds. Those are great spots to look for possible value guys who can help a playoff contender for much less than a Day 1 or Day 2 guy.
In that case, the Packers could offer No. 25 (720 points), No. 58 (320 points) and No. 126 (46 points) for No. 14 (1100 points), which lines up as similar in value, according to Pro Football Reference's draft pick trade value table.
Green Bay has two second-rounders to play with, owning both 58 and 41, making at least one perfect trade bait to pair with No. 25 for a potential move up. Then the Packers can climb up the draft board, get their guy (who in this scenario is DeJean) and still make a selection in the second round.
Meanwhile, the Saints pad their premium draft assets to target another player on Day 2 they wouldn't have had the chance to select without this deal.