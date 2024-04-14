Latest Jordan Love Contract Extension Update is Shocking
After an outstanding 2023 season, the Green Bay Packers could be looking to reward Jordan Love with a hefty payday.
By Jovan Alford
The Green Bay Packers have had a busy offseason thus far, as they signed a couple of big-time free agents (Xavier McKinney, Josh Jacobs), released Aaron Jones, and found out earlier this week that they will be playing Brazil to open up the 2024 season.
While Green Bay is spending money on external free agents, the Packers are also gearing up to pay their franchise quarterback, Jordan Love.
ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler mentioned on Sunday’s SportsCenter that the “Packers are committed to getting something done with Love,” per Doric Sam of Bleacher Report. Fowler added that it could heat up after the draft and explained that Love signed a “bridge deal” last offseason, but is due for more.
"“This could heat up after the draft. He's due to make around $10 million next year. Signed a one-year bridge deal last offseason; should be a lot bigger, putting him somewhere probably in the top-10 highest-paid passers.""- ESPN's Jeremy Fowler (via Bleacher Repor
The former first-round pick started the 2023 season slowly but found his groove in the latter half of the season and took the Packers’ passing game to another level. Love finished the season, completing 64.2 percent of his passes for 4,159 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.
Love also has playoff experience under his belt as he led the Packers to an upset win over the Dallas Cowboys and just came up short against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round.
With the Packers’ skill position players still on their rookie deals, it makes sense for Green Bay to get a long-term deal done with Love, who showed he was the real deal in 2023. Fans should not expect the former first-round pick to reset the QB market, but getting paid as a top-10 QB is not a bad consolation prize.
More Packers news and analysis: