Positive Jordan Love Reports Emerges After Scary Injury
The Green Bay Packers are heading back to the United States after they lost 34-29 to the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday night.
After months of chatter, the real games finally started counting but the Packers are already holding their breath. Franchise quarterback Jordan Love went down with a left leg injury with 12 seconds left and had to be helped off the field.
This isn't what you want for your star player in Week 1, especially your franchise quarterback. After the game though, the Athletic's Matt Schneidman provided a positive update.
Packers News: Jordan Love Report Sounds Positive
After the game, Schneidman posted on his Instagram story giving an update on Love's status before the Packers flew back to Wisconsin.
"I saw him leaving the locker room under his own power. It didn’t seem like he had too noticeable of a limp. "- Matt Schneidman
Although nothing is official, this could be seen as a good sign. According to Dianna Russini of the Athletic, when the Packers land, Love will get an MRI and an ankle injury has already been ruled out.
Love needed help to get off the field but it appears that after the game, the pain wasn't as intense. Again, we know nothing matters until we get the official diagnosis but if Love was on crutches or needed help out of the locker room, it would have painted a clear picture.
The Packers just made Love the highest-paid quarterback in the league this past July. They need their young signal-caller on the field to be contenders in 2024 but we'll have to wait and see the significance of the knee injury.
