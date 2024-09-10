Kenny Clark Puts NFL on Blast for Field Conditions in Packers' Week 1 Loss
The Green Bay Packers trot into Week 2 looking to bounce back after getting handed a loss in Week 1 by the Philadelphia Eagles in the first-ever game in Brazil.
Green Bay saw quarterback Jordan Love injure his knee late in the fourth quarter and now the Packers will have Malik Willis under center against the Indianapolis Colts.
The Packers have put the first loss in the rearview mirror but defensive tackle Kenny Clark called out the NFL for the field conditions in the opener.
Packers News: Kenny Clark Calls Field in Brazil Trash
Clark was a guest on Clubhouse Live hosted by Brett Christopherson and he talked about the field conditions at Corinthians Arena.
"It was trash, man. I've played in snow, rain...I've never played on a surface like that. Like clay coming out of the ground. Holes in the ground. Tough surface to play on."- Kenny Clark
He added that the field was better suited for a soccer match than a football game. When watching the game, it was apparent that the field conditions were less than ideal. Players were constantly slipping left and right, as they didn't seem to have good footing throughout the contest.
The surface certainly impacted different moments of the game and Clark was upset with it. He has every right to call out the NFL for putting players on a playing surface like that.
Guys were constantly swapping out their cleats, hoping to find a pair that helped their footing but that didn't work out. The NFL needs to make sure in the future that field conditions aren't anything like it was in Brazil.
More Packers news and rumors: