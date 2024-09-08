Packers Reportedly Make Starting QB Decision for Week 2
By Jovan Alford
The Green Bay Packers couldn’t have started the regular season any worse as they saw star quarterback Jordan Love exit Friday night’s game with an injury.
Packers fans were understandably worried about the quarterback’s health, who just signed a massive extension this summer after a good 2023 season. At the time of the injury, no one knew what the final injury diagnosis would be for Love.
However, on Saturday, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that Love suffered an MCL sprain, forcing him to miss 3-6 weeks. This isn’t ideal news for the Packers, who don’t have the best backup quarterback situation.
Nonetheless, Green Bay will reportedly roll with what they have on the 53-man roster. According to Jay Glazer of FOX Sports, Malik Willis will get the start for the Packers next week.
The Packers shockingly acquired Willis from the Tennessee Titans late last month ahead of the 53-man roster deadline. With the addition of Willis to the 53-man roster, Green Bay parted ways with Sean Clifford and Michael Pratt.
However, the Packers decided to bring back Clifford, signing him to the practice squad. This is a pivotal start for Willis, who has thrown 67 passes in his short NFL career. The former third-round pick started in three games as a rookie in 2022.
Willis completed 51 percent of his passes for 234 yards and three interceptions in those starts. He was also sacked 10 times but had 95 rushing yards and a touchdown.
Green Bay hopes Willis has improved since then as he will face a surging Indianapolis Colts team next week at Lambeau Field.
