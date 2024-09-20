Packers Get Significant Jordan Love Injury Update on Friday
The Green Bay Packers are looking to keep the positive momentum rolling in Week 3. Last Sunday, they were able to defeat the Indianapolis Colts 16-10 as they secured win No. 1 of the 2024 season.
They are looking to keep that streak going against the Tennessee Titans but there are some injury questions that need to be answered.
The biggest one is about quarterback Jordan Love but the arrow is pointing up for the signal caller.
Packers News: Jordan Love Is Practicing on Friday
Matt Schneidman of the Athletic reported that Love appears to be practicing for the third straight day. Love missed Week 2 with a sprained MCL but it looks like he's gearing up to play.
Head coach Matt LaFleur said last week that Love was close to suiting up without practicing but this week, he's getting reps on the practice field.
Initially, Love was expected to miss multiple weeks. Now it looks like he could be making his return onto the gridiron.
In the win over the Colts, Green Bay changed their game plan and relied on the ground game. The Packers finished with 261 rushing yards while racking up 122 passing yards.
If they get Love back into the fold, they would still have to lean on the ground attack. You wouldn't want to put everything on his plate right when he comes back from injury but the Utah State product would significantly improve the passing game.
In Week 1, Green Bay had 251 passing yards and two passing touchdowns. They are hoping they can get production similar to that but with Love practicing this week, there is a possibility that he plays on Sunday.
