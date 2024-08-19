Disastrous Packers Offense Raises Massive Questions About Key Position Battle
The Green Bay Packers' latest preseason performance was a forgettable one that came in the form of a 27-2 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Packers' second-stringers just couldn't generate any points as they were held off the scoreboard outside of tallying a safety during the fourth quarter.
On one hand, the lackluster showing isn't the end of the world given that the majority of Green Bay's starters weren't playing. On the other hand, teams need reliable backup players to win and it's hard to feel confident about the second- and third-string Packers following that loss — especially when it comes to the quarterback room.
While nobody is concerned about starting QB Jordan Love's outlook, it's his backups who have the Packers fanbase concerned.
Packers News: Concerns Grow Regarding Backup QBs
Several factors helped determine the Packers' latest loss, including Michael Pratt and Sean Clifford's play under center.
Pratt only went 10-of-16 (62.5%) in the pocket for 52 passing yards and a 67.7 passer rating. As bad as that was, Clifford was even worse as he converted on 6-of-10 attempts (60.0%) for 43 yards with an interception and a 30.4 passer rating — which is a worse mark than if he had just thrown the ball into the ground all night (39.6).
With two NFL preseason games under his belt, Pratt — who was drafted 245th overall in April — is now 15-of-23 (65.2%) for 98 yards without a touchdown. As for Clifford, he might have more passing yards than his counterpart (154) but that becomes negligible once you take into account his subpar completion percentage (55.2%) and an interception.
No matter how you look at it, the Packers' backup QB situation is less than ideal. Although Love is expected to be a top-10 quarterback again, the last thing Green Bay needs is for a severe injury to force them into being stuck with Clifford or Pratt under center for the season.
The silver lining is that the struggling duo has another chance to prove themselves. The Packers will play their preseason finale against the Baltimore Ravens at home on Aug. 24 before the 53-man roster is finalized just a few days later. A strong showing against the Ravens at Lambeau Field could be the difference between either Pratt or Clifford making the team.
If neither man steps up, the Packers could be forced to look to free agency for their QB2. While most of the best backups have already been nabbed, names like Ryan Tannehill, Brian Hoyer, and Trevor Siemian are still out there.
Fortunately, the Packers' outlook is still promising even if their backup quarterback situation isn't. Green Bay's projected 2024 season win total currently sits at 9.5 with the Over being favored (-138) on FanDuel Sportsbook.
