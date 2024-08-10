Jordan Love’s Go-to Weapon Has Emerged in Training Camp
The Green Bay Packers head into the 2024 season with one of the most exciting teams in the league. They have a great foundation of young talent on the team and seem ready to take a jump.
In 2023, they went 9-8 and notched a Wild Card spot. This time around, they will be aiming to win the NFC North.
Jordan Love received a massive contract extension this summer and is now tasked with leading this team.
One of the best parts of the offense is the depth at the wide receiver position but as training camp has gone on, one playmaker has emerged as Love's go-to option.
Packers News: Romeo Doubs Has Stepped up as Go-to Guy
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano released an article with the news they have heard and seen around the league during training camp.
Graziano was present at Green Bay's training camp from Aug. 5-6 and he revealed that Romeo Doubs was Love's go-to option in the passing game.
"Multiple people at Packers camp told me Doubs is the guy who has had the most consistently good showing so far and has separated himself as Love's go-to guy in any situation."- Dan Graziano
That is certainly an exciting development. Green Bay has a loaded wide receiver room that features Doubs, Jayden Reed, Christian Watson, and Dontayvion Wicks.
All of these playmakers had 400-plus receiving yards last season but no one emerged as the main guy last year.
As we get closer to the regular season, it now appears that Doubs is ready to take that leap.
In 2023, the Nevada product recorded 59 receptions (96 targets) for 674 yards and a team-high eight touchdowns. His solid play carried over into the postseason, where he notched 10 catches for 234 yards, and one score in two games.
Doubs now seems fit to take that leap into WR1 territory and has continued to build his rapport with Love. If this report is true, the 24-year-old is up for a massive season this fall.
