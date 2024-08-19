Packers’ Preseason Loss Exposes Major Red Flags for 2024
It was a week of disappointment for the Green Bay Packers, leaving their fans disheartened. They not only were 'humbled' by the Denver Broncos in a joint practice on Friday but also embarrassed by them in their second preseason game on Sunday night, losing 27-2.
Playing without their starters, Green Bay got whooped in all three phases, as quarterbacks Sean Clifford and Michael Pratt looked out of sorts. Clifford finished 6-for-10 for 43 yards and one interception, while Pratt went 10-for-16 for 52 yards. It's safe to say the offense wasn't able to muster any consistent ball movement throughout the night.
They turned the ball over on downs on their first possession when Clifford went deep on back-to-back plays despite only needing three yards. They punted after just five plays and 17 yards gained on their next possession, and it only got worse from there.
In four first-half possessions led by Clifford, the Packers went turnover on downs, punt, punt, interception. Gross.
Green Bay's offense didn't fare any better with Pratt under center. They had a turnover on downs, a fumble, a punt, a missed field goal, a turnover on downs, and a punt. Yuck.
It's not fair to put all of the blame on the quarterbacks. The rest of the team needed more urgency in their play. They were seemingly going through the motions, hoping the results would be different.
It was a frustrating performance for a team with high expectations heading into the 2024 NFL season. This effort and execution level simply won't cut it. Green Bay isn't going to sneak up on anyone this season and needs to urgently improve in nearly every facet if they want to make it further than last season.
If the Packers thought the Broncos were tough, they should brace themselves for the upcoming game against the Baltimore Ravens. This will be a crucial test for the team's development, and we'll see how much head coach Matt LaFleur plays his starters during the preseason game.
It's only August and it's only the preseason. However, this is a critical moment early in developing this version of the Packers. They are a young squad still learning how to win in the NFL. Will they learn from this moment and use it as a stepping stone? Or will they continue to lack urgency and grit as they finish their final preparations for the regular season?
Only time will tell, but there are plenty of red flags for the Packers after two preseason games.