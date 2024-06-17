5 Biggest Winners from Packers' Offseason Workouts
2. Michael Pratt, Quarterback
The competition to be Jordan Love's backup promises to be fierce when training camp kicks off at the end of July. That's thanks to Michael Pratt's strong play during the Packers' offseason workouts.
Pratt, a record-breaking quarterback out of Tulane who was drafted in the seventh round, showed why he was successful in college. He has a live arm that inspires confidence in his throws. His decision-making is also top-notch, as he rarely puts the ball in a position where the defense can make a play on it.
With the Packers unlikely to carry three quarterbacks on their 53-man roster next season, the battle between Pratt and second-year pro Sean Clifford will be a fun one.
Clifford, a 2023 fifth-rounder, impressed during his rookie year despite not receiving any real playing time during the regular season. He showed out during training camp and preseason, inspiring confidence in his ability to step onto the field if Love were ever to be absent. However, he'll have to prove his worth all over again, as Pratt is hot on his heels.