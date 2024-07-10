Bucks Make Decision on Young Player’s Fate for 2024-25 Season
The Milwaukee Bucks are hoping things are a bit different for them during the 2024-25 season. Since winning the NBA title in 2021, Milwaukee has failed to make it past the semi-finals.
That can't be the case next season with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard slated to suit up in their second season together. The pressure to win is now and the Bucks know that. The Bucks have attempted to make some additions in free agency but they struck out.
While they are still gauging the free agent and trade market, Milwaukee decided to retain a young player on their roster.
Bucks News: Milwaukee Is Keeping AJ Green Around for 2024
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Bucks are fully guaranteeing guard AJ Green's $2.12 million salary.
The 24-year-old is a nice floor-spacing sharpshooter off the bench for Milwaukee. Over the last two seasons, he's averaged 4.5 points, 1.2 rebounds, and shot 41.2% from beyond the arc in 10.5 minutes of action.
Last season, the Bucks were 11th in the league in 3-point percentage (37.3%) so keeping continuity going into the new campaign makes a ton of sense.
They still need to make additional moves to maximize the full potential of this team. When fully healthy, the duo of Antetokounmpo and Lillard can compete with the best in the league.
General manager Jon Horst knows the roster still needs some tweaks with summer league tipping off on Saturday for Milwaukee.
Keeping Green around was an easy move. Now Horst needs to get creative and add more difference-makers around their superstar duo.
