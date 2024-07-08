Bucks Beat Out Several Teams to Sign Hot International Prospect
The Milwaukee Bucks know that a lot of pressure will be on the team during the 2024-25 campaign after last season ended prematurely.
The Bucks have seen teams like the Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks improve their rosters this offseason. We also know the Boston Celtics are the reigning champs as well. The Bucks will need to bring their A-game next season and their latest move indicates they understand that.
Milwaukee and several other teams, including the Dallas Mavericks, in the NBA, had a lot of interest in Nigeria's Rivers Hoopers forward Devine Eke.
After considering different options, Eke has decided to join the Bucks summer league team, according to ESPN.
Eke caught the attention of the NBA after he had a stellar campaign in the 2024 Basketball Africa League. Last season, he averaged 16.6 points and 10.8 rebounds per game. He will have a chance to impress management and potentially add an athletic force to the frontcourt.
Eke is also the cousin of Chiney and Nneka Ogwumike. The 27-year-old is happy to join the Bucks and is ready to compete in Summer League.
"I heard great things about the Bucks and the people at the organization. [My goal for Summer League] is just trying to contribute to my team winning"- Devine Eke
Although he hasn't played in the NBA in his career thus far, Eke has played professional basketball around the world. He suited up in Spain, Portugal, the Netherlands, and Bosnia while being on the Nigeria national team.
The Bucks understand they need to get younger and more athletic this offseason. Eke will have the chance to prove himself and carve out a spot on the roster.
He'll make his summer league debut on July 13 against the Chicago Bulls. Milwaukee will also square off against the Cleveland Cavaliers, LA Clippers, and Phoenix Suns over six days.
More Bucks news and rumors: