Bucks GM Crushes Fans’ Trade Hopes With New Comments
The NBA season ended on June 17 when the Boston Celtics secured the NBA title. It was a quick turnaround as the NBA Draft came and went with free agency still going down.
The trade market is also an avenue that teams are using to improve their roster for the 2024-25 campaign.
The Milwaukee Bucks had a very disappointing ending to the 2023-24 season that started with a lot of excitement surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.
With a bunch of moves happening around the Eastern Conference, Jon Horst's latest remarks squash the fanbase's hope of a potential trade.
Bucks Rumors: Jon Horst Makes It Sound Like the Bucks Are Content With Roster
Jon Horst said, "We've got 6 returning core guys that we know are ready now to compete at a high level and take it to where we want to go. We have 3 returning young vets that contributed last year and should take another jump this year in MarJon, AJ, and Andre."
That is a bit shocking considering the fact the Bucks have put Pat Connaughton, Bobby Portis and Brook Lopez all on the trade block.
The Bucks need to get younger and more athletic but Horst's comments made it seem like they are content with how their roster is constructed.
It also sounds like Portis, Connaughton, and Lopez may be included in the six core guys returning.
That wouldn't be a wise move, as the Bucks went 17-19 with Doc Rivers at the helm. In addition to that, teams in the Eastern Conference have improved. The New York Knicks traded for Mikal Bridges, the Philadelphia 76ers signed Paul George in free agency, and the Boston Celtics have their championship roster coming back next season.
The Bucks need to find a way to add more talent around their duo of Antetokounmpo and Lillard. If they run it back with the same team, things may be grim in Milwaukee.
