Numerous Trade Partners Lining Up to Make Deal for Bucks' Brook Lopez
By Jovan Alford
After a disappointing end to the 2023-24 season, the Milwaukee Bucks’ roster could look significantly different by next season.
In the days leading up to the 2024 NBA Draft, Pat Connaughton, Bobby Portis, and Brook Lopez have seen their names mentioned in trade rumors as Milwaukee looks to retool around Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.
Among the three players mentioned in trade rumors, Lopez could be one of the first candidates to get traded. Milwaukee reportedly wants to change its style of defense next season, which will directly impact Lopez.
The 36-year-old Lopez has re-invented himself as a floor-spacing center who can also be a rim protector, which has helped him be a mainstay with the Bucks for six seasons. Within those six years, Lopez has made two defensive teams and has been in the running for Defensive Player of the Year.
That being said, the Bucks might be better off trading Lopez, while his value is still high and him only making $23 million next season. If that’s the route the Bucks want to take, several teams are reportedly interested in Lopez’s services.
Gery Woelfel reported on Monday that the Memphis Grizzlies, Los Angeles Lakers, Oklahoma City Thunder, Dallas Mavericks, New Orleans Pelicans, and Houston Rockets are interested in Lopez. Woelfel adds that the Rockets ‘courted’ Lopez last year in free agency before returning to the Bucks.
It’s not a shock to see the Lakers, Thunder, and Pelicans interested in the Bucks center. The Lakers could use a pure center to play next to Anthony Davis and space the floor for LeBron James and Co. As for the Thunder, they also need a veteran center to be the anchor of their defense.
The same can be said for the Pelicans, who are likely not re-signing veteran Jonas Valanciunas, who will have some suitors in free agency.
The Bucks should have their options if they choose to move on from Lopez. However, they need to find the best deal for them because replacing a player of his caliber isn’t easy.
