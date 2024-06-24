Two Key Bucks Put on the Trade Block Ahead of Draft
As a Bucks fan, you’re well aware that Milwaukee’s championship window is closing and last year’s formula didn’t pan out how you hoped it would.
That means something has to change.
The good news is that it looks like Milwaukee is already exploring how to do just that.
Hoops Hype recently reported that the Bucks are looking into options to remake their roster, including putting players like Bobby Portis and Pat Connaughton on the trade block.
Report: Bobby Portis and Pat Connaughton Hit the Trade Block
Portis would be a tough loss. He's coming off a season in which he averaged 13.8 points and 7.4 rebounds per game, finishing as a Sixth Man of the Year finalist.
But before you panic, the Bucks would only trade these assets if it makes them into a better contender.
If Milwaukee keeps its No. 23 overall pick, Hoops Hype has them selecting former USC player Isaiah Collier, who would slot in as a backup point guard to Damian Lillard.
But of course Milwaukee could select another player with that pick. ESPN’s most recent mock draft has them taking Duke forward Kyle Filipowkski while The Athletic’s most recent mock has them taking Indiana center Kel’el Ware.
If they trade the pick (or Portis/Connaughton), there are some appealing options.
A recent Bleacher Report article listed several players on the NBA trade block, including Kevin Durant, Mikal Bridges, Dejounte Murray and Brandon Ingram.
Any of those four players would be a significant upgrade for Milwaukee – giving them the ability to space the floor and take pressure off of Giannis and Lillard.
It’s impossible to tell which way the Bucks are leaning right now, but you have to be excited by the prospect of them going all-in again this offseason for the chance at an NBA championship.
