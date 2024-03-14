Aaron Jones Wasting No Time Scrubbing Packers From His Life
The former Green Bay Packers star completely moves on and embraces his new team.
By Cem Yolbulan
Seeing Aaron Jones in a non-Packers jersey will be weird. Seeing him specifically in arch-rivals Minnesota Vikings jersey will hurt even more. This is not the first time Green Bay has lost a fan favorite to the Vikings, but it will certainly take some getting used to seeing him in purple.
More than the breakup after seven years, it was the way it was handled that left a sour taste in Packers fans' mouths. The relationship had reportedly soured after the Packers asked Jones to take a pay cut and the Pro Bowl running back declined.
The Packers quickly pivoted and signed Josh Jacobs to a four-year, $48 million deal. This understandably upset Jones, who did a quick pivot of his own to erase all traces of Green Bay from his social media profiles.
Aaron Jones Wastes No Time Scrubbing Packers From Social Media
On the social media platform X, Jones has no mention of the Packers. Instead, he has a banner with a photo from his UTEP days, a description that reads "Minnesota Vikings RunningBack" and a purple heart emoji.
The Packers preferring Jacobs over Jones is certainly understandable. As good as Jones was in the postseason, he showed signs of decline in the 2023 regular season. Signing Jacobs for the same annual salary as Jones makes business sense. But asking Jones to give up more than half his salary is rather disrespectful.
According to Matt Schneidman of the Athletic, the Packers' final offer was a $4 million deal with additional $2 million in incentives.
NFL can be a cruel business, both for the players and the fans. Now as Jones awaits a revenge game against his former team, Packers fans will hope that their former beloved star doesn't break out against them in their two divisional matchups.
