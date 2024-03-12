Packers-Aaron Jones Breakup Suddenly Gets Messy
The Green Bay Packers breakup with Aaron Jones looks worse than initially thought.
The Green Bay Packers and RB Aaron Jones parted ways after seven years together. GM Brian Gutekunst made it seem like Jones was a lock to come back in 2024 but that wasn't the case.
Packers management approached Jones during the offseason and asked him to take a pay cut. The UTEP product respectfully declined and Green Bay decided to release Jones.
They pivoted and inked Josh Jacobs to a four-year, $48 million deal. But the departure of Jones left a sour taste in the mouth of some members of the fanbase.
The 29-year-old tailback liked a tweet on social media that took some shots at the front office.
The tweet said, "Front office and Gute looking REAL funny in the light (expletive) on one of the best RBs and human beings in team history. Yall can spin it how yall want.."
Packers Rumors: The breakup between Jones and Green Bay is Beginning to Look Messy
Jones certainly isn't happy that Green Bay decided to let him go instead of paying him. He had a $17 million cap hit in 2024 which included $12 million in salary and bonuses.
The 2017 fifth-round pick believed he was worth that money especially having seven hard-fought years in Titletown.
Across his career with the Packers, he supplied 5,940 rushing yards, 2,076 receiving yards, and 63 total touchdowns. Those are really good numbers but Green Bay felt like they could get similar production at a smaller cap number.
Heading into 2024, Jones will see his former squad twice a year. He signed with the Minnesota Vikings on a one-year, $7 million deal.
Heading into a critical offseason, the Packers need to ace their moves to improve their chances of winning the division and they are onto a great start but according to FanDuel Sportsbook, Green Bay is +225 underdogs to win the NFC North. If you want to take lock-in of these odds, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and claim your sign-up bonus.
More Packers news and rumors:
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.