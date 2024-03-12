New Details on Aaron Jones' Packers Exit Emerge
A report came out describing what went down on Aaron Jones' departure from Green Bay.
It's a new era in Green Bay as Aaron Jones is no longer with the club. He's been in Titletown since 2017 but he has a new home in 2024 after things took a turn with Green Bay.
Per Dianna Russini of the Athletic, Jones and the Minnesota Vikings agreed on a one-year, $7 million deal.
It came as a shocker to fans when the Packers signed RB Josh Jacobs to a four-year, $48 million deal on Mar. 11. GM Brian Gutekunst stated publicly that he wanted Jones back in 2024 but things change quickly in the NFL.
ESPN's Rob Demovsky released an article detailing what went on behind closed doors.
Packers News: Details Revealed on Jones' Departure
Jones' agent and Packers management were in discussions over the past few weeks after Green Bay asked the tailback to take a pay cut for the 2024 season.
Demovsky said, "But by Friday, Jones and his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, informed Gutekunst and vice president of football operations Russ Ball, the team's contract negotiator, that they would not take a pay cut as sizeable as the one the Packers proposed."
He also added, "The Packers didn't want to leave Jones hanging over the weekend, so they essentially told him they would have to move on and turn their attention elsewhere."
In 2024, Jones was scheduled to make $12 million in salary and bonuses and had a salary cap number over $17 million. The Packers decided they didn't want to shelve that money out to a 29-year-old running back which led to his departure.
Heading into a pivotal offseason, the Packers need to ace their moves to improve their chances of winning the division and they are onto a great start but according to FanDuel Sportsbook, Green Bay is +225 underdogs to win the NFC North. If you want to take lock-in of these odds, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and claim your sign-up bonus.
More Packers news and rumors:
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.