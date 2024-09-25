Aaron Jones Already Planning His TD Celebration for Return to Lambeau
The Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings are slated to battle against one another in an NFC North affair on Sunday.
The Vikings are one of five undefeated teams left in the NFL. Jordan Love went down in Week 1 but Malik Willis has stepped in and been effective, leading the Pack to two straight wins.
This contest has a few storylines but one of the biggest ones is the return of Aaron Jones. He penned a touching message to Green Bay and posted it on Wednesday.
In addition to that, Jones has already planned his touchdown celebration if he scores on Sunday.
Packers News: Aaron Jones Will Do Lambeau Leap if He Scores
According to Kevin Seifert of ESPN, Jones revealed that he's "definitely leaping" into the crowd and do the infamous Lambeau leap if he scores on Sunday.
That celebration has been going down since 1993 and despite Jones no longer being a Packer, he plans to continue this celebration.
He did this countless times during his seven-year career with Green Bay but this time, it would come as a visitor. Jones added he hopes there are some Vikings fans in this area.
Through three games with the Vikings, the 29-year-old is 10th in the league in rushing yards (228) with one touchdown. He's been effective in his short stint with Minnesota and that caught the attention of head coach Matt LaFleur.
This divisional tilt will be an exciting one and the Packers have opened up 2.5-point favorites, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
