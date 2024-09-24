Matt LaFleur Makes First Comments on Aaron Jones' Return to Green Bay
The Green Bay Packers are 2-1 after winning two games with Malik Willis at the helm. In Week 4, they have the Minnesota Vikings coming into town for an NFC North showdown.
The Vikings have played extremely well, logging a 3-0 record. Running back Aaron Jones is a big reason for that success and head coach Matt LaFleur noticed that.
With game preparation starting on Monday, LaFleur made his first comments on Jones returning to Lambeau Field.
Packers News: Matt Lafleur Praises Aaron Jones Ahead of Week 4 Showdown
LaFleur was speaking to reporters on Monday and acknowledged how well Jones has played through the first three weeks.
"He’s a problem. He looks really good. "- Matt LaFleur
The 29-year-old tailback has been wildly impressive with the Vikings. He has 42 carries for 228 rushing yards, one touchdown, and 5.4 yards per carry. In addition, Jones added 12 receptions (14 targets) for 97 yards and another score.
Jones ended up leaving Green Bay this offseason after he failed to take a pay cut when he was approached by GM Brian Gutekunst.
Instead, he signed with the Vikings on a one-year, $7 million deal. Jones was a consistent playmaker during his time with the Packers, racking up 5,940 rushing yards, 2,076 receiving yards, and 63 total touchdowns.
Even though Jones is no longer in Green Bay, they've been able to get the ground game going. After three weeks, the Packers lead the NFL in rushing offense (204), with Josh Jacobs leading the way with 278 rushing yards and 4.5 yards per carry.
Divisional games are always close and we can expect that on Sunday. Green Bay opened up as 2.5-point favorites over Minnesota, with the over/under listed at 43.5 according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
