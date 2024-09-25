Aaron Jones Breaks Silence on Green Bay Return With Lengthy Message
The Green Bay Packers are set to host the Minnesota Vikings in an NFC North collision on Sunday. These two teams have been battling against each other since 1961, with Green Bay owning a 66-58-3 edge all-time.
But this contest will be different for the Packers. One of their former studs will be on the opposite sideline, looking to take down the Pack.
That guy is Aaron Jones, who signed with the Minnesota Vikings in March after he was let go by Green Bay.
Even though he's playing for a divisional rival, the love is still there between Jones and the Packers. And he penned a touching message to the fanbase and the organization.
Packers News: Aaron Jones Shows Love to Green Bay Ahead of Week 4
Jones wrote a letter to Green Bay and posted it on his X account on Wednesday morning. In there, he only showed love to the Packers, his former teammates, and the fans for accepting him with open arms. Even when he was doubting himself.
"It wasn’t just my teammates who made me feel seen in Green Bay — it was our fans, too. Especially in those first few years when I was trying to make my name in the league, I think people started to notice that good things would happen when I had the ball, and they wanted me to be more involved. So they started tweeting with the hashtag #FREEAARONJONES. I know it’s just a hashtag, but I won’t lie, that was cool."- Aaron Jones
He continued to express his gratitude and will always have love for the Pack.
Jones wrote, "That’s the biggest thing I want to write here, not just to the Packers organization but really to all of Green Bay. Thank you. It’s going to feel strange being on that visiting sideline for the first time, and being on the other side of this NFC North thing in general — but it’s ALL love, and it’s so much gratitude. Thanks for “betting” on me, riding with me, hashtagging for me, and everything else. Thanks for SEEING me. No G on the helmet Sunday, always one in my heart."
Sometimes relationships can end on a sour note when both sides move on but that isn't the case here. There will be a lot of love for Jones on Sunday when he takes the field.
Across seven seasons with the Packers, the UTEP product logged 5,940 rushing yards, 2,076 receiving yards, and 63 total touchdowns.
He's also off a solid start with the Vikings in 2024, logging 228 rushing yards, 97 receiving yards, and two total scores.
That caught the attention of head coach Matt LaFleur and will be a focus for the Packers' defense.
The Packers are 2-1 and the Vikings are 3-0. It's slated to be an exciting contest, as Green Bay opened up as 2.5-point favorites over Minnesota according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
