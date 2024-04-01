3 Positions the Packers Must Target in the NFL Draft
The Green Bay Packers should look at addressing these specific positions in the 2024 NFL Draft.
The Green Bay Packers ended the 2023 season on such a high note, notching a 9-8 record, including a Wild Card win over the Dallas Cowboys.
They rolled into the offseason and kept the momentum going, adding Xavier McKinney and Josh Jacobs.
They own 11 draft picks in the upcoming NFL Draft, including two second and two third-rounders. They can still improve the roster and below we'll discuss three positions the Packers should target in the draft.
1. Cornerback
The Packers have a lockdown corner in Jaire Alexander but everyone's spot is up for grabs. Eric Stokes is heading into his fourth season but has dealt with injuries in each of his last two seasons, suiting up in 12 games since 2022.
Carrington Valentine and Corey Ballentine both stepped up last year for the Packers but they are better off as depth pieces.
The NFL has become a pass-first league and you need to make sure you have capable defenders on the backend.
Alexander has also missed 24 games over the past three seasons. Injuries are a part of the game so it would be wise to target another defender in the secondary.
There's another underrated factor in addressing the cornerback position. Getting more help in the room allows the likes of Kenny Clark, Rashan Gary, Preston Smith, and Lukas Van Ness to get after the quarterback.
With five picks within the first three rounds. It would be smart to use one of these picks to snag a DB.