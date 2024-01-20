Packers Draft Picks: Full List of Green Bay's 2024 Picks and Trades
The Green Bay Packers have a boatload of draft picks ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft. It will be fascinating to see what Brian Gutekunst does with them.
By Cem Yolbulan
The Green Bay Packers overachieved in 2023 for all intents and purposes. One of the youngest teams ever to make the playoffs, the Packers are in very good shape to be a contender for a long time.
However, we know how hard it is to sustain success in the NFL. The front office consistently needs to make smart moves to inject talent into the roster. With plenty of potential departures in the offseason, general manager Brian Gutekunst and head coach Matt LaFleur will have to make the necessary replacements.
Especially considering the challenging salary cap situation in Green Bay, the best way to do so will be through the NFL Draft. Fortunately for the Packers, they have their own first-round pick and a total of eight draft picks as well as three compensatory picks.
The Packers have one of the most talented rosters in the NFL already with a solid, promising quarterback. This is an advantage as they can shift their focus to filling other positions.
Packers Draft Picks 2024
Round
Pick
Overall
Traded from
1
25-32
25-32
Own
2
9
41
Jets
2
20
52
Own
3
19
83
Own
3
24
88
Bills
4
20
120
Own
6
20
197
Own
7
19
236
Own
After having made the divisional round, the Packers will pick anywhere from the 25th to 32nd picks, depending on what stage they are eliminated in.
Green Bay will receive the New York Jets' second-round pick as part of the Aaron Rodgers trade. If he had played 65 percent or more of the team's snaps, the Packers would have gotten a very valuable first-round pick but this is still a solid pick.
The Packers owe their fifth-round pick to the Buffalo Bills as part of the mid-season Rasul Douglas trade. They received Buffalo's third-round pick in the draft.
Projected Compensatory Picks
Beyond the eight certain picks, the Packers are also projected to receive three compensatory picks, according to Over the Cap. This takes into account contracts coming in and out in the offseason, as well as the playing time. For now, the Packers are slated to receive the following picks:
- 5th (Allen Lazard)
- 6th (Jarran Reed)
- 7th (Dean Lowry)
Team Needs
Fortunately for the Packers, the team doesn't have too many pressing needs as Gutekunst has added an incredible arsenal of talent into the fold over the past two seasons. The team is stacked with a young, dynamic group of wide receivers and tight ends around Jordan Love. But they could certainly use upgrades in these positions:
Offensive tackle
Cornerback
Defensive tackle
Offensive lineman
Safety
Mock Draft Predictions
This section will be updated when we release version 1.0 of our Green Bay Packers Mock Draft.